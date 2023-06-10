Plant 10 trees for every tree cut, PMK urges Railways

CHENNAI: Condemning the railway department for cutting hundreds of tree for extension of Egmore railway station project, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the the department to plant 10 trees for every tree cut down for the project like National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and State Highways department.

In his statement, Anbumani said that the railway department has decided to cut down 600 trees for the project and already cut 200 trees. "All the trees in the premises are 50 to 80 years of age and several trees are more than 100 years old and act lung of the locality. It is not correct to cut down the trees that should be protected,” he said.

He also clarified that he is not against Rs. 734.91 Crore project, "which will put Egmore station in tourism map. But it is unacceptable to cut down precious trees."

He added that there are alternative proposals to implement the project to reduce the number of trees to be cut and to replant the trees at another location. "By redesigning the buildings, several trees can be saved. NHAI and highways department are planting 10 trees for every tree that cut. But the railways says it will not follow the practice. It is condemnable. Like in foreign countries, the railways should transplant the trees in nearby schools and colleges," he urged.

He also urged the state government to coerce railways to reduce the number of trees required to be cut down and transplant trees apart from planting 10 trees for every tree.