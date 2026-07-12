Planning panel reset: Mass exit clears way for TVK era

After the DMK assumed office in 2021, the State Planning Commission underwent a significant overhaul with noted economist J Jeyaranjan at the helm as Vice Chairman.

Academics R Srinivasan and M Vijayabaskar were brought on board as full-time members to drive policy research.

The other members included retired IAS officer K Deenabandu, industrialist Mallika Srinivasan, Bharatanatyam exponent Narthaki Nataraj, environmentalist Sultan Ahmed Ismail, alongside experts J Amalorpavanathan and G Sivaraman. Later, the then Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was appointed as the ex-officio Vice Chairman.