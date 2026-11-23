CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has alleged that the State government plans to shift paddy procurement to cooperative institutions to circumvent borrowing limits, warning that the move could raise farmers' loan interest rates.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday opposed the State government's reported move to shift paddy procurement from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to cooperative institutions, alleging the decision aimed to manage the State's rising debt without exceeding borrowing limits.
In a statement, he said the government planned to shift the financial burden of paddy procurement to the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (TANFED), as its direct borrowing was nearing the 3% limit prescribed under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. Questioning TANFED's capacity, he said the cooperative federation lacked the infrastructure and manpower to handle nearly 60 lakh tonnes of paddy annually, unlike its existing responsibility of procuring and distributing around 4.5 lakh tonnes of fertilisers.
Citing the State's estimated Gross State Domestic Product of Rs 40.67 lakh crore for 2026-27, Anbumani said the government could borrow around Rs 1.21 lakh crore under the prescribed limit. However, it was reportedly planning to route the Rs 11,000 crore required for paddy procurement through cooperative institutions.
He pointed out that TNCSC had been procuring paddy in the Cauvery Delta and across Tamil Nadu under the decentralised procurement system since 2002, and had been procuring paddy since 1973.
Warning that the move could delay payments to farmers and eventually disrupt procurement, Anbumani urged the government to control expenditure and borrowing instead of shifting procurement responsibilities. He demanded that TNCSC continue to directly procure paddy from farmers.