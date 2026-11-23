PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday opposed the State government's reported move to shift paddy procurement from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to cooperative institutions, alleging the decision aimed to manage the State's rising debt without exceeding borrowing limits.

In a statement, he said the government planned to shift the financial burden of paddy procurement to the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (TANFED), as its direct borrowing was nearing the 3% limit prescribed under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. Questioning TANFED's capacity, he said the cooperative federation lacked the infrastructure and manpower to handle nearly 60 lakh tonnes of paddy annually, unlike its existing responsibility of procuring and distributing around 4.5 lakh tonnes of fertilisers.