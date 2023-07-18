Plan soon to dissuade consumers from drinking: Min

COIMBATORE: Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy on Monday said the state government would roll out an action plan to discourage alcohol consumption by new consumers, elderly persons and those with health issues.

“New consumers will be identified and counselled to kick off the habit. Similarly, elderly persons and those in a weak physical condition will be counselled to refrain from consuming alcohol. A campaign vehicle will be stationed near Tasmac shops in four districts to begin with to sensitise the people,” said Muthusamy to reporters in Coimbatore.

On the controversy over introducing liquor in tetra packs and 90 ml packs, the Minister said the proposal is only under consideration and has not been finalised.

“It may or may not be introduced. But, the government has not thought of opening Tasmac shops at 7 am. Only those doing hard labour are consuming liquor in the morning due to unavoidable reasons and they should never be called ‘alcoholics.’ And, efforts will be taken to resolve the issues of those workers through discussion with trade unions,” he said.

Regarding the searches by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, Muthusamy exuded confidence that Ponmudy will emerge unscathed by the raids.

“Raids were used as a diversionary tactic among people. There is no prima facie evidence that he had done anything wrong. The DMK will not be concerned by such raids and continue with our service to people,” he said. On spinning mills issue, the Minister said the state government has held talks with mill owners to end their strike.