Red alert for Tamil Nadu as heavy rain likely on May 20, say weathermen

CHENNAI: The heavy rain that is lashing several parts of Tamil Nadu is likely to get stronger, with the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, issuing a red alert for May 20.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, heavy to heavy rains is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu on Monday (May 20).

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. On these days, the State is expected to receive moderate rain.

The weather department has issued an alert for neighbouring Kerala, too, on May 20.