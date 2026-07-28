Plaints mount against ruling party men, arrests only on opposition: Udhayanidhi Stalin

He made the remarks during his visit to Tirunelveli to meet jailed DMK MLA GV Markandayan, arrested for making a threatening and defamatory speech against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

"In Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, even members of the TVK have lodged complaints against their own party functionaries. However, no action has been taken on those complaints. Instead, they are spending all 24 hours trying to poach DMK and AIADMK MLAs by offering sofas. You yourselves know whom I am referring to," Udhayanidhi told reporters, alleging that the TVK government was targeting DMK functionaries.