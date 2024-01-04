Plaint against Trust chief causes flutter in Vellore

VELLORE: A recent complaint by a lawyer to the HR&CE Commissioner about the Vellore district chairman of the temple board of trustees has caused a flutter in political circles.

Lawyer JK Ezhilarasu in a letter dated December 8 to the HR&CE commissioner claimed that trustees board chairman N Asokan had assumed office by providing false data to the government. Asokan had stated that he owed no amount to the government when in fact he has kept arrears of Rs 1,69,218 including the penalty for the year 2010-11 and another Rs 3,28,378 including the penalty for 2013-14 totalling Rs 4, 97,596 to the commercial taxes department, the complaint alleged.

The lawyer, who attached copies of documents that revealed the dues, also demanded that Asokan be removed from the post for providing false information to the government.

When DT Next contacted Asokan, the latter said that he had heard about the letter sent to the HR&CE complaining about him and added that it was sent by an AIADMK lawyer due to malicious motives.

Stating that there was no line about pending taxes in the application for the post of trustees in the HR&CE department, he said, “I am yet to hear about this from the department concerned.”

Stating that the five-member board of trustees would demit office in about two months when their two-year tenure comes to an end, Ezhilarasu also sent DT Next a copy of the 4-page application in which there was no mention of dues to the government.