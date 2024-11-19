Plaint against AICC secy 'Mayura' Jayakumar after factional feud in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A factional feud came to the fore in the Coimbatore unit of Congress after a section of leaders lodged a police complaint against All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary ‘Mayura’ Jayakumar on Monday.

It all started after a group of party functionaries levelled allegations against Jayakumar to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. He arrived at Coimbatore International Airport by road from Palakkad in Kerala to take a flight to New Delhi on Sunday night, when the entire drama unfolded.

After welcoming him, a section of functionaries raised the complaint resulting in accusations and counter-accusations among the factions. After KC Venugopal left, Jayakumar and INTUC president ‘Kovai’ Selvan entered into a heated wordy duel at the airport on Sunday night.

As tension prevailed, the CISF sleuths intervened to prevent their quarrel from snowballing into a fight. The video of the incident was circulated on social media causing embarrassment to party functionaries.

Meanwhile, Selvan and his supporters complained against Jayakumar to the Coimbatore city police. In the complaint, he alleged that Jayakumar and his supporters attempted to assault him and also issued death threats and sought action.

This incident comes after some members of the District Congress Committee passed a resolution to remove Jayakumar from his post alleging that he misused his position. They then blamed him for appointing his close aide as the district head without the consent of others.