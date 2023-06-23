Places for 'health walk' being identified in all districts

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian and Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy walked 8 km as part of the 'health walk programme' in Madurai Racecourse on Friday. The programme will be launched in all the districts very soon, health minister said.

As part of a new programme to promote fitness, the state health department is identifying 8 km walking footpath in all the districts. The initiative will promote walking for health benefits and the footpath will be made available for walking. The health department will organise Health Walk on the first Sunday of every month in all these places, in collaboration with the local people and special medical camps will also be conducted during the event.

Health minister visited various other health projects in Madurai and laid the foundation for Integrated Child Welfare Center at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crores within the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. As many as 15 new health center buildings are being constructed at a cost of Rs 6.34 crore in various parts of the district.

He said that the Child Health Center will be a 100 bedded building spread over 56,685 square feet with ground floor and 2 floors and the officials have been directed to complete the construction work within 1 year. The construction works for the tower block building at the Rajaji Hospital is also being done with the contribution from Japan International Cooperation Agency at an estimated cost of Rs 155.65 crores and the construction is in progress and should be completed within a month's time, "said the minister.

Talking about the construction of Madurai Homeopathy Medical College Hospital, he said that an alternative land is being identified in Thoppur because the area where it was supposed to be constructed is flooded and the building cannot be operated there. A 5 acre site has been selected in Thoppur and the funds have been allocated and the construction work will start soon, " he said.

Regarding the question on funds for the construction of Madurai AIIMS Hospital, he said that the representatives of the Union Government went directly to Japan and discussed with the representatives at the Japan International Cooperation Agency headquarters. It is planned to conduct the design and bidding works for the AIIMS Hospital by December 2023, and the construction work will start by December 2024. The construction work will be completed by 2028.