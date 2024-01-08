Piyush Goyal pays floral tributes to Captain Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles, Piyush Goyal on Monday paid floral tributes to the late actor-turned-politician Captain Vijayakanth's portrait at his residence in Virugambakkam.



Piyush Goyal, also expressed condolences to Premalatha, wife of Vijayakanth and general secretary of DMDK.

"The loss of DMDK founder and famous actor Captain Vijayakanth is very painful. The absence of Vijayakanth has caused deep pain to all good-hearted people. Vijayakanth never gave up working for the poor and needy people. He was also a patriotic leader, " said Goyal.

Tamil Nadu | Union Minister Piyush Goyal paid tribute to the late DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth at his residence in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/g7M5aLSFxm — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

State BJP vice president Karu Nagarajan, LK Sudhish and other functionaries of BJP were present with Goyal.



Earlier, Piyush Goyal made a courtesy call on Governor R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan.