Pits dug for drainage pose risk to cattle in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Highlighting instances of cattle and goats slipping into the pits, the Kancheepuram residents urged the Corporation to close the pits that were dug for drainage works.

The Kancheepuram Corporation has been constructing the Under Ground Drainage (UGD) in the new areas that were added to the Corporation limit.

The indifference between the Mayor and the Councillors has been cited as a reason for slow-paced work and lack of a proper construction plan. In many places, the pits that were dug for the UGD are not closed properly and are left open even without any barricades.

The chances of cattle and goats slipping into the pits have become higher. In worst-case scenarios, even the four-wheelers get stuck in the pits during the night as people are unaware of the open pits.

On Saturday, a cow slipped inside the pit. Upon hearing its cries, the locals tried to rescue the cattle. After four hours, with the help of an earthmover, the residents lifted the cow from the pit.

Murugan, a resident of the 44th ward in Kancheepuram said though they have raised concerns about open pits many times the Corporation has not taken any action yet and officers are not even visiting the site.

The Kancheepuram Corporation official said that we have asked the contractors to close the pits once the work is over. He added that some of the pits that were already closed have become uneven due to the recent rains. We will look into the issue and resolve it soon, he said.