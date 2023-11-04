Pirate attack: Rs 1 lakh worth goods looted from Nagai fishermen

CHENNAI: In another case of pirate attack in less than a fortnight, three Sri Lankan pirates apprehended four Tamil fishermen and looted goods worth Rs 1 lakh in the Southeast of Nagapattinam's Kodiyakarai in the early hours of Saturday.

The pirates threatened the fishermen with a knife. Since they didn't yield to their threats, the fishermen were attacked with bamboo sticks and were looted of their valuables such as GPS equipment and fishing nets.

The victims (Senthilkumar, Madan, Sivakumar, Nithiyakumar) were rescued by other fishermen and were brought to the shore. Madan and Senthilkumar were taken to the Vedharanyam government hospital since they were badly injured.

The Vedharanyam coastal police have registered a case and probing the incident.