Pipe stuck in Gaur’s limb removed in Nilgiris

COMBATORE: An Indian gaur struggling to walk after a PVC pipe stuck in its right forelimb has been removed by the forest department in the Nilgiris on Monday.

The gaur was unable to walk and was hopping as the pipe, which got stuck in its limbs, caused severe wounds. Villagers spotted the gaur near a private school at Kethi in the Kundah forest range and informed the forest department.

A team of forest department staff arrived and decided to remove the pipe. The animal was then sedated by forest veterinarian K Rajesh Kumar and the pipe was removed by cutting it off.

As the animal suffered a severe wound with pus oozing out, the veterinarian also treated it by applying medicine and wrapping a bandage. After a while, the gaur recovered from the influence of sedation and made its way into the forest area.

“The animal was in severe pain due to the wound caused by a pipe that got stuck for several days. After treatment, the gaur appears relieved and its health condition may improve soon. A team of forest department staff are monitoring its movement,” said an official.