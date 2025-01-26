Pioneering heart surgeon KM Cherian passes away at 82

CHENNAI: Renowned cardiac surgeon and founder of Frontier Lifeline Hospital Dr K M Cherian passed away on Saturday at the age of 82 years in Bengaluru. He is said to have collapsed during a family function and was declared dead after being rushed to Manipal Hospitals on Saturday night at about 11.55 pm.

Dr Cherian was the first Indian surgeon to perform the coronary artery bypass surgery that was done at the Railway Hospital in Perambur. The first heart and heart- lung transplant in India was also performed by him after the legalization of brain death.

It was not just the patients in Chennai and neighbouring States but patients from across the country and several other countries would visit Dr Cherian for cardiac procedures.

A Padma Shri awardee, Dr Cherian was a specialist in pediatric surgery and performed the first pediatric cardiac surgery in India and laser heart surgery. After attending Kasturba Medical College in Karnataka for his medical education, he joined as a lecturer in Christian Medical College in Vellore. Dr Cherian also gained experience from several foreign institutions in Australia, New Zealand and the United States of America.

He served at Vijaya Hospital and Madras Medical Mission, where he was the director. Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, Frontier Lifeline Hospital and Frontier Mediville, Dr Cherian Heart Foundation and Dr KM Cherian institute of medical sciences were set up by him.

Dr Cherian also headed charitable trusts including Cherian Foundation in Chennai that works for the welfare of school children, marginalised women fighting cancer, the underprivileged community lacking basic healthcare facilities and disaster relief works. An educational trust that runs an international school called The Study – L’ecole Internationale was also set up in Puducherry.

Dr Cherian received a lifetime achievement award from his alma mater Kasturba Medical College for his contributions to the field of cardiothoracic surgery in the country. Dr Cherian was the first Indian to become the President of the World Congress of Thoracic Cardiac Surgeon, Dr Cherian has received a Wockhardt Medical Excellence Award and Harvard Medical Excellence Award in 2005.