Pioneer of Green Revolution in India, MS Swaminathan no more

CHENNAI: Iconic agricultural scientist and father of India’s Green Revolution, MS Swaminathan, passed away here on Thursday morning. A lifelong crusader against hunger, Swaminathan paved the way for a quantum jump in food production, stressing sustainable farming.

He was 98 and is survived by three daughters including Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO chief scientist, Madhura Swaminathan and Nitya Rao. His wife Mina Swaminathan predeceased him in 2022.

“He (MSS) was not keeping well for the last few days. His end came very peacefully this morning. Till the end, he was committed to the farmers’ welfare and to the upliftment of the poorest in society. On behalf of the family, I would like to thank everyone who has expressed their condolences,” said Dr Soumya Swaminathan. Born in Kumbakonam on August 7, 1925, to MK Sambasivan and Parvati Thangammal, Swaminathan earned his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in agriculture from the University of Madras and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi, respectively.

Swaminathan played a pivotal role in introducing and promoting modern agricultural techniques in India during the 1960s and 1970s.

His remarkable contributions to agriculture earned him several prestigious awards, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership in 1971 and the inaugural World Food Prize in 1987.

Swaminathan was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 1967, Padma Bhushan in 1972 and Padma Vibhushan in 1989. Notably, as the Chair of the National Commission on Farmers, he played a crucial role in addressing farmer distress. The commission’s recommendations included fixing a minimum selling price at least 50 per cent higher than the weighted average cost of production. Furthermore, Swaminathan held the UNESCO Chair in Ecotechnology at the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in Chennai, where his work continued to influence sustainable agricultural practices. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha as MP between 2007 and 2013.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a statement, said Prof Swaminathan will be cremated with police honours. His mortal remains will be kept at the MSSRF campus in Taramani in the city for the public to pay homage from 8.30 am on Friday to 10 am on Saturday after which the funeral will take place, confirmed a spokesperson of MSSRF.

President, Modi, CM hail Swaminathan’s legacy

President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders, scientists, and notable personalities on Thursday paid rich tributes to the late legendary scientist MS Swaminathan.

In her condolence message, President Murmu said, “The demise of Dr MS Swaminathan, internationally renowned agricultural scientist, saddens me no end. He leaves behind a rich legacy of Indian agriculture science which may serve as a guiding light to steer the world towards a safer and hunger-free future for humanity.”

“At a very critical period in our nation’s history, MS Swaminathan’s groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar said, “MS Swaminathan’s groundbreaking contribution to Indian agriculture ensures food security for the nation while contributing to the prosperity of millions of farmers.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed anguish over the death of Swaminathan. “A legendary figure in India’s economic history, Swaminathan led a journey of transforming our agriculture sector by introducing the nation to the true power of its farmers. A scientific genius in his own right, Swaminathan,” Shah added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while paying his deepest condolences on the passing away of Swaminathan, said he was the key architect of India’s Green Revolution. Lauding Swaminathan for his pioneering work in agriculture, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that his work towards sustainable food security has had a profound impact worldwide. “I will always cherish the moments I spent with him. My thoughts are with his family and the global science community during this difficult time,” he added.

Further, other Union Ministers, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, former Prime Ministers Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Governor RN Ravi, Chief Ministers and Governors of various states, IARI Director and other scientists, notable personalities paid rich tributes through social media and in person at his Chennai residence.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the MS Swaminathan’s funeral will happen with police honours as a recognition of his immense contributions.

Swaminathan’s funeral will take place on Saturday, September 30. His mortal remains will be kept at the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation’s campus in Taramani on Friday (September 29) for the public to pay respects.