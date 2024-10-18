'Pink patrol' to combat eve-teasers outside Palladam schools, colleges

CHENNAI: To curb incidents of eve-teasing near schools and colleges in Palladam, the police have rolled out a 'pink patrol' initiative to ensure the safety of girls and women.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, following complaints that men in motorbikes were lining up outside government schools and government arts colleges in Palladam, and teasing girl students, the cops decided to crack down on the culprits.

As part of this exercise, Palladam Deputy Superintendent Suresh on Friday kickstarted the 'pink patrol' initiative where female cops will patrol these areas in two-wheelers. "The 'pink patrol' initiative is already in operation in Namakkal and Villupuram. We wanted to implement it here to ensure the safety and security of female students," the police official said.

These vehicles would patrol the areas near the schools and colleges in the mornings and evenings when students enter and exit the premises, the report added.

The senior cop also warned youth against teasing women and doing stunts on their bikes, stating that strict action would be initiated against those who indulge in such activities.