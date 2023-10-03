Pillaiyarkulam panchayat secy suspended for kicking farmer at gram sabha meet

MADURAI: J Thangapandian, panchayat secretary of Pillaiyarkulam union in Srivilliputhur taluk of Virudhunagar district, has landed in trouble after he kicked a farmer on his chest in a fit of rage during a grama sabha meeting on Monday.

A video that showed Thangapandian kicking the farmer went viral on social media and prompted immediate action from the authorities.

During the meeting, which was attended by AIADMK MLA EM Manraj (Srivilliputhur) among officials, near a temple at Gangakulam village, K Ammayappan (54), a farmer, expressed his demand for conducting grama sabha meetings on a rotational basis in all villages. The problem erupted when Ammayappan questioned the role of Thangapandian, who had already been transferred to another office, since August this year, in the grama sabha meeting. Ammayappan said the transferred panchayat secretary should not be in a position to attend the meeting in that village.

Provoked by the questioning, Thangapandian walked down and kicked Ammayappan on his chest. The enraged panchayat secretary said that he got a stay order legally on his transfer. However, others who participated in the meeting rescued Ammayappan and took him to Srivilliputhur GH, sources said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ammayappan, Vanniyampatti police have filed a case against the panchayat secretary under Sections 294 (b), 323 and 506 (i) of IPC. Later, Thangapandian was suspended from his post, sources said.

Tiruchy: Pandemonium prevailed for a while in the grama sabha meet at Jayankondam in Ariyalur on Monday when a heated argument erupted between the council members and panchayat chief over fund allocation. At Gundavali panchayat near Jayankondam many residents came with their petitions to be placed during the meeting. However, as soon as the meeting commenced, the ward council members started arguing with the panchayat president Jayanthi Deivamani about the fund transactions in the panchayat. Soon, all the nine council members walked out of the meeting hall after raising slogans against the panchayat president forcing the officials to cancel the meeting and leaving the residents disappointed.

--- Box_Header ---

Councillors fight with panchayat prez