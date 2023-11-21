CHENNAI: Pilgrims going to Sabarimala temple can carry coconuts with them on flights as the aviation security regulator BCAS relaxes the norms till January 15.

The Pilgrims who are travelling to Sabarimala temple on the flight requested the BCAS to allow them to carry coconuts on the flight like last year as it is also a part of an offering.

Considering their requests the BCAS allowed the pilgrims to carry the coconuts with them. This announcement made the pilgrims very happy and it is expected that many of them would be travelling to Cochin by flight from Chennai like last year.

Currently, five flights are being operated to Cochin from Chennai every day and the airport sources said that considering the demand the flight services may be increased to eight flights per day.

The BCAS has requested the pilgrims to cooperate fully during the security checkup.