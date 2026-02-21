Pilgrimage turns tragic as two teenage sisters drown in Tamirabarani river

Sankara Kumar from Theni had planned to visit the Lord Murugan temple in Tiruchendur with his family. Before reaching Tiruchendur, they stopped at the Arunachala Swami Temple in Eral for darshan, according to Daily Thanthi.

After visiting the temple, his daughters, Abhinaya (16) and Meenakshi (12), went to bathe in the Tamirabarani river. Excited by the water, the girls entered a deeper part of the river and soon began to struggle.