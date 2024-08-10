PIL seeks Tangedco to provide earthing to all overhead lines

CHENNAI: The Coimbatore Consumer Cause has filed a public interest litigation in Madras High Court Madurai Bench to direct the Tangedco to provide guarding with proper earthing to all overhead lines to save people from electrocution due to snapping of conductors.

K Kathirmathiyon, secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said from the information received under RTI, the total human deaths from 2001 to September 2023 due to electrocution was 10,718. Out of which due to snapping of conductors alone is 2,041. Further, there were 324 non-fatal human accidents also during the period.

“Many instances of electrocution took place due to snapping of conductors and live wires falling on them/ground and public and animal contact with them. Such deaths could have been easily prevented if the Tangedco executed their constructions as per norms and followed the laid down safety norms i.e. guarding with proper earthing to all LT lines across the road crossings and along the road margin,” it stated in its petition.

Pointing to Tangedco circulars issued in July 2021 and September 2023, it said, “Whenever an accident occurs due to snapping of conductors, the corresponding distribution transformers and associated lines should be inspected immediately and all the maintenance works related to that particular DT and mainly LT lines.”

On their representation to the Tangedco to take immediate and effective action on a war footing and ensure that all the LT overhead lines are provided with proper guarding and earthing, the petitioner said that unfortunately, no response was received from the Tangedco even after nine months.

“Hence we filed a PIL before the Hon’ble High Court praying for a direction to the Tangedco to take appropriate immediate and effective steps to implement safety norms prescribed in CEA (Measures relating to Safety and Electric Supply) Regulations, 2023,” the PIL said. Hearing it, Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji directed the Tangedco to file its report within two weeks.