PIL on 'inefficient' Puzhal prison slot system filed in Madras HC

The petitioner, Tamilazhagan, submitted that Central Prison I at Puzhal houses over a thousand sentenced prisoners. Under the new slot system introduced in December 2025, only 16 interview cabins are available for the entire prison population, with three slots per day allotted for lawyer-client meetings, each lasting half an hour.

According to the plea, the limited duration and number of slots are grossly inadequate. In a single slot, an advocate is permitted to interview up to five prisoners. With only three such half-hour slots per day, counsel are unable to take detailed instructions, discuss complex legal issues or prepare effectively for appeals and other proceedings.