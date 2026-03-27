PIL against Murasoli Trust: Madras HC seeks CBI’s response

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its response in a public interest litigation which alleged that the Murasoli Trust had engaged in illegal activities through abuse of authority.
The public interest petition was filed by K Venkatachalapathy @ Kutty, a resident of Tirunelveli, seeking a direction to the CBI to conduct an independent and impartial inquiry into the alleged abuse of official position, misuse of administrative machinery, and commission of related offences, and to investigate the purported illegal activities under the Murasoli Trust.
When the matter came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, senior counsel P Wilson, who appeared for the Murasoli Trust, accused the petitioner of not having disclosed that he was a district secretary of the BJP.
He further alleged that the litigation was politically motivated, with its origin having begun when Union Minister L Murugan of the BJP served as the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in 2020.
The bench directed the CBI, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), and the Murasoli Trust to file their responses, and adjourned the matter by two weeks.