Phone number to lodge complaints related to omnibuses announced

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association (TOBOA) on Wednesday announced that all omnibuses plying via Chengalpattu will depart from Koyambedu and proceed to Kilambakkam via the bypass.

The association announced that omnibuses plying from Vadapalani, Tambaram, and Perungalathur will not be operated.

In regards to this, the association released a statement that read, "On the occasion of Deepavali on November 9 to 11, all omnibuses plying from other parts of Tamil Nadu via Chengalpattu route will depart from Coimbatore and travel to Kilambakkam temporary bus station via Nazarathpet bypass to pick up passengers.

"On the above-mentioned dates, omnibuses will not ply from Vadapalani, Tambaram, and Perungalathur as per police orders. Passengers can board omnibuses at two places -- Koyambedu or Kilambakkam temporary bus stand. Omnibuses plying through East Coast Road (ECR) and Puducherry will operate as usual with police clearance," the statement added.

The association added that omnibus owners have been instructed to charge no more than the fare fixed by the association, and the fare details are uploaded on the website -- http://www.toboa.in.

The association further released a phone number (9043379664) for passengers to lodge complaints related to travelling in omnibuses.

Deepavali will be celebrated in Tamil Nadu on November 12. On the occasion, people staying, studying, and working in Chennai are planning to visit their hometowns.