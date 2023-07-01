Pharmacy sealed as minor dies of abortion pills

COIMBATORE: A pharmacy was sealed by the Health Department in Tirupur on Friday, days after a 16-year-old girl died after she took abortion pills bought over the counter. The girl, from Muthanampalayam near Tirupur, was taken to Tirupur GH by her parents on June 20, after she complained of stomach pain. The girl died without responding to treatment on Wednesday. A post-mortem report, however, revealed she died of complications due to the consumption of abortion pills. After an inquiry by Veerpandi police, Health officials inspected ‘New Kavitha’ pharmacy on Kovilvazhi-Muthanampalayam Road, run by Mahesh, 40, and seized expired medicines and sealed the pharmacy.

