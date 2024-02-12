Pharmacists call case against awarding of incentives to them for pandemic service unfair

CHENNAI: Even as the appointment of pharmacists is delayed for the existing vacancies as a case has been filed against giving them incentives for working during the Covid-19 pandemic, the pharmacists say that they also worked with the patients, without personal protective equipment and should be considered for incentives.

Upon the appointment of doctors in the government health unit districts after counselling, the appointment of pharmacists was also to be made.

However, Health Minister Ma Subramanian informed that there is a delay because a case regarding the awarding of incentive marks to pharmacists was filed in the Madras High Court, stating that they did not work along with the patients, similar to doctors, and thus, should not be awarded incentives for working as a frontline workers during the pandemic.

"We were not given any safety equipment and all pharmacists in the government and private sector were interacting with so many patients and attendants on a daily basis. Pharmacies were functioning round the clock, meeting the demands of specific medicines such as Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Amphotericin and others. Pharmacists also need to be provided incentives for the appointment," said a pharmacist from a government hospital in the city.

The incentive marks were being awarded to pharmacists who worked during the pandemic, during appointments. Though the government has filed the affidavit, the case stated that pharmacists have not worked similar to nurses, sanitary workers, doctors, sanitary inspectors, and others. Since the pharmacists worked indoors, it would be unfair to award them the same marks.

"There were several logistical challenges and the risk of infection was no less than any other healthcare service provider for pharmacists. We had to travel to ensure the stock availability and there was direct interaction with the patients as we had to hand over the medicines to them. It is highly condemned that pharmacists have to fight for something they deserve. We hope the government presents the same," said S Ramachandran, former secretary of Tamil Nadu Druggists and Chemists Association.