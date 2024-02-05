Pharmacists’ appointment delayed further over incentive marks: Minister

CHENNAI: As 1,021 doctors are all set to be appointed on February 6 after counselling, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that the appointment of pharmacists would be delayed because of the case filed against giving them incentives for working during the pandemic.

The minister said that the pharmacists had filed a case regarding the awarding of incentive marks in the Madras High Court, similar to the doctors, for working as frontline workers during the pandemic.

However, a case is pending against the marks being awarded to pharmacists as it was usually given for doctors, and DMS, DPH, DME institution staff and not pharmacists, as they were not the field staff. “An affidavit also has been filed in the court that pharmacists have not worked with the patients, unlike nurses, sanitary workers, doctors, policemen, sanitary inspectors, and others. Since they worked indoors, it would be unfair for them to be receiving incentive marks. So, the list for appointment will also be announced after the case is decided,” he added.

Subramanian further pointed out that the vacancies for nurses would be filled by the Medical Recruitment Boards. A total of 800-850 vacancies are about to be open and the eligible nurses are going to be given posting.

“The appointment of doctors through counselling is significant. Certificate verification for shortlisted candidates was successfully completed. Counselling began on Saturday. A total of 20 district hospitals with the highest number of vacancies are being prioritised, and 1,127 positions have been identified across these districts. The appointment orders of 1,021 candidates will be given on Tuesday.”