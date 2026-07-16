Phanindra Reddy named TNRERA chairperson

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday (July 14) appointed an interim panel to steer the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA), with retired IAS officer K Phanindra Reddy as its chairperson.
Retired district judge A Nazir Ahamed and retired IAS officer Reeta Harish Thakkar have been appointed members.
This follows the recent resignations of the authority’s chairperson and members.
The State government said that an interim panel is serving for six months with immediate effect, or until its reconstitution, whichever is earlier.