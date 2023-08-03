PEW sleuths from Avadi City Police seized ketamine worth ₹1.8 cr

CHENNAI: Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) sleuths from Avadi City Police had seized 30 kg of ketamine worth Rs 1.8 crore on Thursday from two persons, who were arrested by the police.

The arrested were identified as Balachandar (45) and Ram Kumar (24) of Nagapatinam.

The two had allegedly procured the synthetic drug items from Delhi and were trying to take to their hometown when the police intercepted them near Veppanpattu Railway station.



Police team checked their suitcase and found they were carrying ketamine, a synthetic drug. While ketamine is safe to use in controlled medical practice, it becomes hazardous if someone takes it for recreational use as it may result in potentially life-threatening adverse effects.

The two were arrested for possession of the drugs and remanded to judicial custody after being produced at Thiruvallur court.