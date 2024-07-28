PEW sleuths arrest three for brewing arrack in Erode

COIMBATORE: Three persons were arrested by sleuths of Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) in Erode on Sunday for brewing arrack. Acting on an alert that arrack was being brewed in a house at Konnampalayam in Injampalli, the PEW cops raided the house and found that arrack had been kept for sale. After inquiries, police arrested the accused identified as Karthikeyan (40), Kumar (34) and Karthik (24) in connection with the offence. The police also seized around eight litres of arrack, 30 litres of spirit, two plastic drums and a stove used in its preparation. Police have been on a crack-down against arrack brewing following the mass hooch tragedy in Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district.