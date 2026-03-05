Petty offers can't break DMK alliance's democratic bond, CM Stalin writes to cadre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, in a letter to party cadre, said the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), formed for the 2019 Parliament elections, will continue for the upcoming election as well, with new allies and fresh energy.
"The political opponents were not confident about their own alliance and were hoping for the breakdown of the DMK-led alliance. They were calculating in their dreams that our alliance partners would separate from us.
They even tried to split our alliance by making offers. We continued doing our work while enjoying their dream calculations," the DMK president said in a letter to the party cadres ahead of the upcoming political meeting at Tiruchy.
MK Stalin said he is leading a strong alliance with a winning streak, which has parties allying and building friendly, democratic bonds. Hailing the alliance partners, he said they all have policies of not giving up on the state rights issue and of fighting against sectarian politics in Tamil Nadu.
"The Dravidian model government revived Tamil Nadu and took the State on the path of growth in the last five years. The Dravidian model 2.0 government should be formed to take this forward," the Chief Minister MK Stalin said.