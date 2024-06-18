Begin typing your search...

Petrol bunk employee beats up auto driver over dispute in Ulundurpet, video goes viral

The CCTV footage of the incident has been received by the Ulundurpet police who have registered a case and started an investigation.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 Jun 2024 7:27 AM GMT
Petrol bunk employee beats up auto driver over dispute in Ulundurpet, video goes viral
CHENNAI: A petrol bunk employee beat up an auto driver over a dispute in Ulundurpet, as seen in a viral CCTV clip.

An auto driver named Raj Krishnan had come to buy petrol at midnight at a bunk in Kumaramangalam area, Salem Road, in Ulundurpet.

He asked petrol bunk staff, Azhagu Vel, to fill a water bottle with petrol for 100 rupees.

When Azhagu Vel filled the water bottle with petrol, it spilled over. Angered by this, Raj Krishnan scolded Azhagu Vel, and a heated argument followed.

Enraged by this, Raj Krishnan slapped Azhagu Vel who retailiated by attacking the auto driver.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been received by the Ulundurpet police who have registered a case and started an investigation.

Tamil NaduUlundurpet petrol bunk videoPetrol bunk employee beats up auto driverUlundurpet police
Online Desk

