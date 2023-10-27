Petrol bomb incident: TN Police disproves Raj Bhavan’s claims with video evidence

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore on Friday provided CCTV footages disproving Raj Bhavan’s claims that petrol bombs were hurled inside Raj Bhavan premises and that a group of miscreants carrying (petrol) bombs had tried to barge in through main gate.

On Wednesday, around 3 pm, a history sheeter, M Vinod (42) was arrested minutes after he threw a Molotov cocktail (petrol bomb), directed at the main gate of Raj Bhavan on Sardar Patel Road.

Later in the day, Additional Commissioner of Police (south) Prem Anand Sinha stated that Vinod had acted alone and he had thrown one bottle which fell before a barricade, a few metres ahead of the front gate. Vinod was immediately secured by alert police personnel, the additional commissioner had stated in a media gathering.

However, in a few hours, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi’s office posted in their official social media handle, X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Raj Bhavan was attacked today afternoon. Miscreants carrying bombs tried to barge in through the main gate. However, alert sentries prevented and assailants hurled two petrol bombs inside Raj Bhavan and escaped.”

The version by the Governor’s office, a day before President Draupadi Murmu’s visit to the city incited a war of words between Tamil Nadu BJP and the ruling DMK over law and order situation in the state.

On Friday, City Police produced CCTV footage tracing the lone accused walking from Teynampet to Sardar Patel Road and him being apprehended by police personnel, disproving Raj Bhavan’s claims.