Petrol bomb attack on DMK Councillor’s house

TIRUCHY: Unidentified gang hurled a petrol bomb at the house of a DMK councillor in Namakkal in the wee hours of Saturday, sending a two-wheeler parked in the house up in flames.

According to police, the attack happened when Saravanan (45), DMK council member of ward no 3 of Pavithram panchayat in Erumapatti union, and the family members were fast asleep. An unidentified gang executed the attack around 1 am on Saturday, police said. A bike parked in front of the house went up in flames after the petrol bomb fell on it.

On hearing the blast, Saravanan came out of the house through the back door and attempted to chase the culprits who had escaped in the darkness, police said. Saravanan lodged a complaint with the Erumapatti police who registered a case and are searching for the culprits.

Cops suspect enmity over Saravanan reportedly supporting two lovers hailing from different communities. He is said to have been arranging for the marriage of the couple, leading to the attack.