Petitions seeking probe into CM Vijay, Udhayanidhi affidavits junked

When the matters came up for hearing before the Division Bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, Niranjan Rajagopal, appearing for the Election Commission, submitted that any challenge relating to disclosures made in nomination papers could only be adjudicated through an election petition. He further pointed out that several similar petitions seeking identical reliefs had previously been dismissed.

Accepting the submissions, the Division Bench dismissed all three writ petitions.

One of the petitions was filed by V Vignesh, a voter from the Perambur constituency and a resident of Vyasarpadi. In his plea, he stated that Vijay had declared assets worth Rs 115.13 crore in the affidavit filed for the Perambur constituency, while disclosing assets worth Rs 220.15 crore in the affidavit submitted for the Tiruchy (East) constituency.

The petitioner contended that Vijay had not explained the substantial difference in the asset values declared in the two affidavits and argued that it amounted to suppression of material facts. He sought a direction to the Director General of Income Tax (DGIT) and the Election Commission of India to verify the accuracy and completeness of the asset disclosures.