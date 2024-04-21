‘Petitioner can offer annadhanam sans loudspeakers’

MADURAI: The Madras High Court (Madurai bench) has issued orders restricting the petitioner from using loudspeakers while offering annadhanam during the annual Chithirai festival in Madurai.

A petitioner from Madurai, Thennarasu, sought the court’s direction for the respondents including the Madurai Collector to grant permission to offer annadhanam, neer mor pandhal, juice and serve food during the procession of Kallazhagar. He had requested permission to offer them in front of his home located on Raman Ambalam Compound from April 22 to 23 and to wanted permission to set up loudspeakers to make announcements for devotees.

The petitioner wanted from the court a favourable verdict citing that the petitioner was providing annadhanam during the Chithirai festival for several years. He said that this year his request for permission was not granted by the local police leading to his plea at the HC. The petitioner also submitted that he had obtained the approval of FSSAI for distributing food items.

The Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that police have permitted the petitioner to provide annadhanam on certain conditions and the petitioner has also agreed to such conditions.

Justice B Pugalendhi, after hearing the arguments, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai City and Inspector of Mathichiyam Police to permit the petitioner to provide annadhanam, but with restrictions as the petitioner was directed not to use any loudspeakers at the annadhanam.