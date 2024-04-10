Petition seeking probe against Senthilbalaji for illegal procurement of transformers adjourned

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned the hearing of the petition seeking to direct the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) to lodge a case against former minister V Senthilbalaji for the alleged involvement of corruption in procuring transformers.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition moved by Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption organization claiming that the former minister incurred loss of Rs.397 crores to the State's exchequer.

It was contended that from 2021 to 2023 when Senthilbalaji was the minister of electricity had floated an E- tender for the procurement of more than 4000 transformers in a deceiving manner to loot the public money.

The organization submitted that it examined the tender process and found out various materials to establish the irregularities that occurred during the tender process which resulted in the loss to the exchequer.

Further, the organization sought the court to monitor the investigation by constituting a special investigation team.

Since the DVAC sought time to get instructions the matter was adjourned.