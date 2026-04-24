PETA India writes to Vijay over cruel use of birds in TVK campaign

CHENNAI: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) has written to actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay, urging him to immediately stop using animals in election campaigning after videos showed white doves allegedly painted in party colours and released during TVK events.
In its letter, the organisation cited the Election Commission of India’s September 19, 2012 advisory, which bars the use of animals in campaigns and mandates compliance with animal protection laws under the Model Code of Conduct.
“Animals claim no political side and their wellbeing often depends on our compassion and mercy. Using live birds as props, subjecting them to painting, handling and release in noisy environments, can leave them terrified, injured, sick, or worse,” said Vikram Chandravanshi, Senior Policy and Legal Advisor at PETA India.
PETA India said doves are highly sensitive and that exposure to paint, confinement and sudden release amid crowds can cause acute stress, disorientation and potential toxic harm.
The organisation further noted that such acts may violate provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which requires that animals are not subjected to unnecessary pain or suffering.
It urged Vijay to hand over any remaining birds for rehabilitation and to institute a clear policy within TVK prohibiting the use of animals in campaign activities.