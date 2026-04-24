PETA India writes to Vijay over cruel use of birds in TVK campaign

In its letter, the organisation cited the Election Commission of India’s September 19, 2012 advisory, which bars the use of animals in campaigns and mandates compliance with animal protection laws under the Model Code of Conduct.

“Animals claim no political side and their wellbeing often depends on our compassion and mercy. Using live birds as props, subjecting them to painting, handling and release in noisy environments, can leave them terrified, injured, sick, or worse,” said Vikram Chandravanshi, Senior Policy and Legal Advisor at PETA India.

PETA India said doves are highly sensitive and that exposure to paint, confinement and sudden release amid crowds can cause acute stress, disorientation and potential toxic harm.