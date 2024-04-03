PET teacher held under Pocso Act

TIRUCHY: A PET teacher of Ariyalur was arrested under Pocso Act on Tuesday for sexually abusing students.

M Karnan (36), a resident of Anna Nagar in Jayankondam has been working as a part time PET teacher at Eravangudi Government Higher Secondary School. He has been teaching karate to the girl students from Class 8 to 10 and was allegedly molesting them.

The students who could not reveal it had contacted the toll free number 1098 and passed on the information.

The Help Line crew who registered the complaint passed on the information to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) who went to the school on March 24 and conducted an inquiry. The CWC members also conducted an individual inquiry with the affected students.

As the information of molesting the students was confirmed, the officials lodged a complaint with the Jayankondam All Women police.

However, Karnan who went into hiding was spotted in Senthurai and was arrested.He was produced before the court and lodged in the prison.