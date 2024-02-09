Pet health care on par with the human health care system, says TANUVAS

CHENNAI: The Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), K N Selvakumar on Friday said the pet animal health care services are on par with the human health care system.

Delivering a valedictory address at the second National Veterinary Practitioners conference here, Tanuvas VC Selvakumar said, "Pet animal health care is almost catching up with human medical care. The pet products industry has been growing very fast in the areas of pet food, accessories, spa and grooming, boarding etc. The pet animal health care services are on par with the human health care system. The expectations of the pet parents from veterinarians are high in this era of social media and communication systems."

"The demand for small animal infertility and its treatment has increased and assisted reproductive technologies like vaginal exfoliative cytology, semen analysis, artificial insemination etc. On the other hand, sterilisation technology to control stray dog menace is also fast developing with the advent of non-surgical methods. Pet nutrition is another important area of innovation, research and application, " he noted.

Further, the VC said the area of telemedicine has been gaining momentum in small animal practice in the recent past.

"Realising the importance of telemedicine, Tanuvas has launched the 'Vet Guide' App, an expert tele guide App to provide expert guidance for diagnosis and treatment of challenging cases for the veterinary practitioners of the country. The veterinary practitioners have to update in various areas of clinical sciences regularly to meet the client needs in pet animal practice, " added Selvakumar.

A total of 117 small animal practitioners across India participated in the conference.