Perumkuli villagers decides to boycott election as govt did not open procurement center

CHENNAI: The villagers of Perumkuli near Uthiramerur have decided to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha election since the government did not open any centres for the Procurement of Paddy near Uthiramerur.

The Perumkuli village is located in the Kancheepuram district near Uthiramerur the villagers are farming and they are cultivating paddy on more than 2000 acres of land.

The villagers were requesting the government to open a government Procurement centre in Uthiramerur. The officials from the agricultural department visited the village and issued an order to set up a procurement centre.

However, the work did not proceed further and villagers a few months ago filed a petition to the Kancheepuram district collector but no steps were taken.

On Thursday the villagers of Perumkuli protested by putting the paddy on the road and demanded the government open the Procurement centre soon in their village.

The villagers said that if the government did not answer their queries all of them together would boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha election and would not allow the election duty officers inside their village.