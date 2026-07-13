Peru gets insight into TN’s best poll practices

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik shared the State's best practices in conducting Assembly and Parliamentary elections during her visit to Peru on a special invitation.
Despite the persistent challenge of cash-for-votes, the Tamil Nadu Election Department has pioneered several digital initiatives to enhance voter awareness and strengthen election management.
During the recently concluded Assembly elections, the department introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based voter awareness videos, including campaigns against cash-for-votes. It also strengthened monitoring through CCTV surveillance at polling stations to ensure free and fair polling.
The department actively used social media platforms to promote ethical voting and highlight the importance of exercising the franchise. Specially designed posters and digital campaigns were shared daily during the election period, attracting significant engagement from young and first-time voters.
These initiatives were appreciated by several States as well as the Election Commission of India. In recognition of these efforts, the Republic of Peru invited the Tamil Nadu Election Department to present its electoral management practices and voter awareness initiatives.
Following the invitation, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik and Joint Chief Electoral Officer (SVEEP) R Manuel Raj participated in the programme.
The two officials gave presentations on Tamil Nadu's election management practices, technology-driven voter awareness campaigns and measures adopted to ensure free, fair and inclusive elections. They are expected to return to Chennai after completing their official engagements in the next couple of days.