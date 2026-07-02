Personal assistants to judges: Supreme Court refuses hearing on plea against Madras HC order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing on a plea challenging a Madras High Court order which had set aside the appointment of 17 personal assistants to high court judges.
The Madras High Court had held that the entire selection process was arbitrary and without consideration of merit.
The appeal was mentioned for urgent listing and hearing before a partial working day bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu by senior advocate S Nagamuthu.
The senior lawyer was seeking the hearing on Friday, which was declined.
The high court order had come on a suo motu petition with reference to alleged irregularities in the process of selection of PAs to judges.