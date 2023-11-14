Pernambut locals rap park near dumpyard

VELLORE: Opposition for Rs 29 lakh worth park planned by the Pernambut Municipality at the rear of Kamaraj Nagar has been increasing and locals say that the area always has a permeating foul odor due to dumping of animal waste nearby.

The residents are angry, as the local body has been going ahead with the project without taking into account the views of the user public. “In what way will be the public be benefitted by creating a park which ultimately no one will use,” asks Sikkander a local.

Public usually go to a park to spend some time in quiet and peace and to breathe some clean fresh air which is not available in the proposed location, he added.

At present, the local body has only completed a compound wall for the facility to mark out the site. “If the municipality goes ahead with its proposal to construct the park then we will be forced to protest,” said a retired government official seeking anonymity.

“We request Collector P Kumaravel Pandian to have Kamaraj Nagar park proposal thoroughly investigated before money is spent as otherwise it will only be wasteful expenditure,” he added.

What is surprising is that there is no recreational facility for a town with slightly more than 55,000 population.

The local body created a park at MGR Nagar at an estimated Rs 49 lakh. Though completed three months ago, it is yet to be opened.