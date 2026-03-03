Permit 5 people named by court for symbolic prayers atop Tirupparankundram hill: High Court to government

Hearing a contempt petition filed for non-compliance of an earlier direction on lighting Karthigai Deepam atop the Deepathoon, the court said the symbolic prayers (not lighting the lamp) could be allowed if the government wanted to show respect to the earlier orders of the court.

Also, the Bench comprising Justice G R Swaminathan remarked that state Minerals and Mines Minister S Regupathy had “given a mischievous political spin” to the Tirupparankundram issue when he stated that the government would not permit the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon (stone pillar).

Madurai collector K J Praveen Kumar had filed an additional affidavit stating that he promulgated the prohibition orders on December 1, 2025, in order to prevent law and order situation and not to hinder temple authorities from enforcing the high court’s orders to light the lamp at the stone pillar.