Permission for Arappor to protest against Adani denied

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, has condemned the city police and Chief Minister MK Stalin for denying permission to protest against alleged corruption in coal import by the Adani Groupfirm.

In a statement, Jayaram Venkatesan, the convenor of the organisation, said that the ‘puppet Chief Minister MK Stalin and city police commissioner A Arun denied permission for the protest planned to be held in Valluvar Kottam on Sunday.

“Arappor Iyakkam sent a letter on December 10 seeking permission for the protest. Stating that a large crowd gathering for the protest would cause a traffic snarl on a Sunday morning, the police denied the permission on January 3. The Chief Minister is apprehensive about the protests against the Adani scam,” he added.

Alleging that the government has insulted the Constitution, Jayaram said that there is an undeclared emergency in the State and the chief minister is acting like he is a monarch. “We demand the chief minister to disclose which ministers met Adani in July and what was discussed. Did they finalise any deal to not file FIR against Adani?” he asked.

The organisation has planned to conduct a meeting to condemn the chief minister and the police commissioner in its office in Nungambakkam at 9.30 am today (Sunday).