Permanent solution to Cauvery row soon, says Deve Gowda in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will arrive at a permanent solution on the Cauvery issue soon, said former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, Deve Gowda, to a query on Karnataka releasing only excess water to Tamil Nadu, said the party that is ruling Tamil Nadu currently and the party that was ruling previously are aware of the issue and know the actual situation. “As of now, there are around 1.40 crore people residing in Bengaluru city alone and they have been struggling for drinking water. This fact is known to TN leaders and there is nothing to hide," he said.

Gowda further said that nine districts including Bengaluru are still struggling for drinking water. The issue should be approached realistically and both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will soon discuss the issue amicably and arrive at a permanent solution and that day is nearing.

Gowda, who arrived here on a special flight, to pay worship at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, was received by the temple administration.

Gowda also said he was happy about the release of coins in memory of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. “It is an honour to the late leader and it should not be politicised," he said.