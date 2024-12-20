Permanent augmentation of three express trains announced; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified on the permanent augmentation of three express trains with one general second class coach for the convenience of passengers.

Accordingly, Train No.22648/22647 Kochuveli – Korba - Kochuveli Superfast Express will be permanently augmented with one general second class coach. Ex. Kochuveli with effect from 19 December, 2024 & Ex Korba with effect from 21 December, 2024.

Train No. 22646/22645 Kochuveli – Indore - Kochuveli Ahilyanagari Express will be permanently augmented with one general second class coach Ex. Kochuveli with effect from 21 December, 2024 & Ex. Indore with effect from 23 December, 2024.

Train No. 12643/12644 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central Swarna Jayanti Superfast Express will be permanently augmented with one general second class coach. Ex. Thiruvananthapuram Central with effect from 24 December, 2024 & Ex. Hazrat Nizamuddin with effect from 27 December, 2024.

The coach composition after the revision will be two AC two tier coaches, eight AC three tier economy coaches, five sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, a Pantry car and a second class coach & a Luggage cum Brake Van.