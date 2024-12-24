Periyar’s walking stick will fend off those mocking Dravidian model, says CM Stalin after being gifted its replica

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the replica of Periyar's walking stick presented to him on the death anniversary of the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) founder was a befitting response to those criticising the Dravidian model.

Speaking at the 51st death anniversary of Periyar EV Ramasamy, organised by Dravidar Kazhagam at Periyar Thidal in the city, Stalin said he was rendered speechless when DK president K Veeramani presented the memento. "We might receive many gifts in life. But, I have realised that nothing can match this gift from Asiriyar (Veeramani). This is enough for me. This walking stick alone must suffice for those mockingly asking what the Dravidian model is. I stand here with the energy and exuberance," Stalin said at the event.

Appreciating Veeramani for inaugurating the Periyar digital library and research centre showcasing the nationalist leader's life, struggles, sacrifice, life and history, the Chief Minister referred to the inauguration of renovated Periyar memorial at Vaikkom in Kerala and said, "Even fifty years after his demise, we are still talking about Periyar, lauding him and celebrating his history. That is the uniqueness of Periyar. Let us continue the intellectual work of spreading Periyar's thoughts to all people! Rationality everywhere."

Delivering his address, DK president Veeramani said, "Whether he is in or out of power, no one can snatch his (Stalin) throne. Yes! King. He is a king. His is a reign. Not the kind of reign that enquires about the rainfall in the kingdom, but the one that takes precautionary measures before the onset of rains. That is the nature of our Chief Minister." Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, HR&CE minister PK Sekarbabu and DK leader poet Kali Poongundran also took part in the event.