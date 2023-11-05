Periyar’s vision and resolve inspire us: Sonia

CHENNAI: Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi has thanked Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani for reposing faith in the INDIA alliance and said that the vision and resolve of DK founder Thanthai Periyar continues to inspire the Congress to this day.



In her November 2 dated letter to Veeramani, copy of which was circulated to the media by the Dravidar Kazhagam headquarters on Saturday, Sonia called the INDIA bloc as something more than a political alliance and said, “We believe that BJP’s divisive ideology can only be defeated through an inclusive and progressive agenda built on a foundation of social justice.”

Stating that Thanthai Periyar’s vision paved the way for marginalized communities to lead a life of dignity and self-respect, Sonia said, “His lifelong fight against regressive forces provided the ideological mooring for social justice movements across the country. His vision and resolve continues to inspire us to this day.”