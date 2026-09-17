Periyar’s legacy is a guiding light for equality, self-respect: Aadhav Arjuna

Highlighting his advocacy of women’s liberation, Aadhav recalled Periyar’s words: “The first step towards human equality is a society in which men and women are equal.”

He also described Periyar as a steadfast opponent of Hindi linguistic dominance and recalled his message that a life of self-respect is a life of happiness.

“Let us honour the legacy of Thanthai Periyar, whose principles continue to guide us as a bulwark against caste and religious majoritarianism,” Aadhav said.

He called upon people to pledge themselves to the path of secularism and social justice without compromise, asserting that Periyar’s principles continued to provide direction in the pursuit of an egalitarian society.

Aadhav later paid floral tributes to Periyar by garlanding his statue and portrait on Anna Salai here.